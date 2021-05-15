Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.61 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

