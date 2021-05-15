Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Watsco by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $297.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.66 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

