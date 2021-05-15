Raymond James Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $107.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

