Raymond James Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,789,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

