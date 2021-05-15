Raymond James Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

HWX stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

