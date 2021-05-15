Raymond James Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

