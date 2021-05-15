Raymond James Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

