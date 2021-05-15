Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapids has traded 71.2% lower against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $5,107.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

