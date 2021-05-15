RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

