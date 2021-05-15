Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

