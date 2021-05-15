Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.