Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

QBCRF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.63. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

