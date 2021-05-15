Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $27.59 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $96,777.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.51 or 0.07904476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.10 or 0.02516329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00834298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00666488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00585698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,967,882 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

