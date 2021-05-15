Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $78.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 575,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. Quanta Services has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

