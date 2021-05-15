Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $60,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,546,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.