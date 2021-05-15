QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,391,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

