Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reduced by Analyst

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ScanSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

