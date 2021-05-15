Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE WD opened at $101.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 136,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

