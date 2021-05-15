Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

TSE MAV opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. The firm has a market cap of C$227.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.