Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

