Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for S&W Seed Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for S&W Seed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.