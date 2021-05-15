Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of GPN opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.