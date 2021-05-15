Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.