Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Boosted by Analyst

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of George Weston in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WN. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WN opened at C$114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 61.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$116.42.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Insiders sold a total of 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 over the last quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

