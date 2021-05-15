Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSK. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

