Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

CPT stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,586,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

