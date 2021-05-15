Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Issued By Wedbush

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UWMC. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.51 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

