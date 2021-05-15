Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Issued By B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

