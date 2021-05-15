Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,157. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

