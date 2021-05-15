Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

