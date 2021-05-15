Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreased by Analyst

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.