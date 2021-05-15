Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

