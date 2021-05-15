PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

