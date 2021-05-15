Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 90,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,617. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

