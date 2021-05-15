Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

