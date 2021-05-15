Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.