ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.08

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.08 and traded as high as $99.11. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 7,395 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EET. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,950,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

