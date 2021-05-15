Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $64,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,700 shares of company stock worth $5,077,491 over the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

