Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

