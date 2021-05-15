Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell bought 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

