PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $873,000.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PSMT stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $104.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.