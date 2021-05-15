PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $873,000.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSMT stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

