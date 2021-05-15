Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 4,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

