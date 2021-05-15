PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.
Shares of PPL opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
