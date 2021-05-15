PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

