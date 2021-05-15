Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.86.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$20.35 and a one year high of C$37.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

