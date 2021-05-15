Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.86.
Shares of TSE POW opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$20.35 and a one year high of C$37.53.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
