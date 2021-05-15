Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

PWCDF opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

