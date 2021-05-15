Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States."

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

