Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Post by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

