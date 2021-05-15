Poolz Finance Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00016449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $4.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

