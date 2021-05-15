PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,103,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,653. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

