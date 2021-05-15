Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $436.07

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.07 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 441.20 ($5.76). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 440.20 ($5.75), with a volume of 523,277 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.07.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

